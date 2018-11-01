Karisma Kapoor: Wish Remo Choreographs me One Day

Actress Karisma Kapoor, who was a celebrity guest on the fourth season of dance based reality show "Dance+", wishes to get choreographed by director-choreographer Remo D'Souza one day.In an episode of the show, one of the participants paid a surprise tribute to D'Souza, the show's 'super judge', capturing his inspiring journey as a background dancer to an accomplished choreographer and filmmaker in Bollywood, read a statement.After the act, reminiscing about his journey, he shared a fact with Karisma that he was a part of her song "Sundara sundara" from "Rakshak" as a background dancer.Appreciating his hard work and his successful journey, she said: "I wish Remo choreographs me some day."The 44-year-old actress acknowledged the importance of the background dancers in the industry."Back up dancers are such a big support to us actors and their contribution in the song is immense," she added.The show airs on StarPlus.