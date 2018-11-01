GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Karisma Kapoor: Wish Remo Choreographs me One Day

Karisma Kapoor was a celebrity guest on Remo D'Souza's show 'Dance+'.

IANS

Updated:November 1, 2018, 6:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Karisma Kapoor: Wish Remo Choreographs me One Day
File photo of Karisma Kapoor.
Loading...
Actress Karisma Kapoor, who was a celebrity guest on the fourth season of dance based reality show "Dance+", wishes to get choreographed by director-choreographer Remo D'Souza one day.

In an episode of the show, one of the participants paid a surprise tribute to D'Souza, the show's 'super judge', capturing his inspiring journey as a background dancer to an accomplished choreographer and filmmaker in Bollywood, read a statement.

After the act, reminiscing about his journey, he shared a fact with Karisma that he was a part of her song "Sundara sundara" from "Rakshak" as a background dancer.

Appreciating his hard work and his successful journey, she said: "I wish Remo choreographs me some day."

The 44-year-old actress acknowledged the importance of the background dancers in the industry.

"Back up dancers are such a big support to us actors and their contribution in the song is immense," she added.

The show airs on StarPlus.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...