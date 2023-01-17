Karisma Kapoor’s Brown Makes It to Berlinale Series Market Selects, Kareena Kapoor Cheers for 'Lolo'

Three years after the web series Mentalhood, which marked actor Karisma Kapoor’s OTT debut, she is all set to return to the screens with filmmaker Abhinay Deo’s upcoming project, Brown – The First Case. Based on a book titled the City Of Death, the neo-noir crime drama will see Karisma playing a detective. While details about its release in India are still kept under wraps, the actor announced that the project has been selected for this year’s Berlinale Series Market Selects.

Taking to social media, Karisma shared the news and wrote, “Brown goes to Berlin! Thrilled to know that Brown has been chosen as one of the 16 titles across five continents to screen at the Berlinale Series Market! Congratulations Team #BROWN”.

She also shared a still from Brown where her character looks rather disturbed and disheveled. Karisma’s girl gang – sister Kareena and friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora - reacted to her post on Instagram and cheered for her. While Kareena wrote, “Killlllinggggg ittt lolo ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️wohoooooooooooo once the best always the best”, Malaika wrote, “Awesome lolo ”. Neetu Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Athiya Shetty and Shibani Dandekar Akhtar also sent their love.

The other Indian project to make it to the Berlinale is Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby’s upcoming web series Dahaad, starring Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah. It is directed by filmmakers Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi. With Brown and Dahaad, India marks its debut at the prestigious Berlinale Series.

According to Variety, Brown follows the story of Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor’s guilt, who must push their personal demons aside to find a serial killer whose belief in his divine purpose makes him unstoppable. It also stars Surya Sharma and Soni Razdan. It is a Zee Studios venture and is created by Suri Gopalan and Abheek Barua.

On a related note, Karisma decided to take a long break to concentrate on her family and children before she made her comeback with the Zee5 web series Mentalhood (2020). During her sabbatical, she was seen headlining just one film, filmmaker Vikram Bhatt’s supernatural thriller Dangerous Ishhq (2012), and making cameo appearances in Om Shanti Om (2007), Bombay Talkies (2013) and Zero (2018). She also sent her voice to the Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Bodyguard (2011).

Read all the Latest Movies News here