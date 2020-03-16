Karisma Kapoor’s Daughter Samaira Turns Actor for Short Film Directed by Ananya Panday’s Sister Rysa

Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira Kapur has recently acted in a short film titled Daud, written and directed by Ananya Panday's sister Rysa Panday. The seven-and-a-half-minute film, which also stars actor Sanjay Kapoor's younger son Jahaan Kapoor, is Rysa’s directorial debut. Daud is being produced by Chunky Panday. In the short film released on Sunday, Samaira is essaying a supporting role.

Daud showcases a young girl from the slums of Mumbai, who along with her mother sells pencils but dreams about becoming a sprinter.

The girl is helped by three young students (Samaira, Jahaan and Dhaniti Parekh) who hail from well-to-do families. They help her buy shoes and motivate her to live her dream.

Rysa's cousin Ahaan Panday has helped his sister in directing Daud. Most part of the film is shot at St Andrews Ground in Mumbai.

Daud, however, is not Samaira's acting debut. The 15-year-old had already acted in a short film titled, Be Happy in 2015, when she was 10 years old. The film was screened at the International Children’s Film Festival of India in the same year in the Little directors' category.

On the other hand, Samaira's mum, Karisma recently made her acting comeback with Ekta Kapoor's web series titled Mentalhood. The show is said to explore the story of five mothers who multitask their way to give their children the best upbringing while balancing their professional and personal lives.

The show also stars Dino Morea, Shilpa Shukla, Tillotama Singh, Shruti Seth and Sandhya Mridul among others.

Follow @News18Movies for more