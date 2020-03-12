Karisma Kapoor’s Son Kiaan Gets Adorable Birthday Wish from Priya Sachdev

Karisma Kapoor’s son Kiaan Raj turned 10 on March 12, 2020. While wishes poured in for the young boy from all corners, one of the birthday posts has won hearts online due to its cuteness quotient. In a picture posted by Kiaan’s stepmother model Priya Sachdev Kapur, the birthday boy can be seen playing with his half-brother Azarias.

The model posted the picture on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Happy 10th Birthday #Kiaan. Wishing you an amazing birthday. Sharing a special picture with you and your little brother #Azarias...he is very lucky to have you as his big brother”.

Karisma and ex-husband Sunjay Kapur have two children together, Samaira and Kiaan. After separating through a divorce in 2016, Sunjay got married to Priya and the couple welcomed Azarias last year.

Although, Karisma got the custody of the kids following divorce, the children are regularly spotted with their father. Samaira and Kiaan are friendly with Priya’s children Safira and Azarias. Safira is Priya’s 13-year-old daughter from her previous marriage to Vikram Chatwal.



Interestingly, the Kapoor siblings have birthdays a day after another. When Samaira turned 15 on March 11 this year, Priya also posted several adorable pictures.

She wrote, “Happy Birthday to our gorgeous girl ... wow you are 15 today! You are growing into a fine and beautiful young lady... making us all so proud of you sweetheart! We love you”.



Here are some more pictures of the happy family shared by Priya.