Karisma Tanna Opens Up On Her 'Horrible' Audition For Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

One of the most popular faces of the Indian Television, Karishma Tanna has opened up about the time when she did not even know the 'basics of dialogue delivery'.

In an interview, she spoke at length about her "horrible" audition for her debut show, Balaji Telefilms' Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2001.

“I was very nervous, I did not know the basics of shooting. I just knew that I have to utter the dialogue after ‘Roll, Camera Action.’ But, I did not know the ethics of dialogue delivery, facing the camera and more. So, I asked my director to help and guide me through. And the first shot turned out to be good enough,” she said.

Talking about her audition, she recalled, "My audition for Balaji was horrible (laughs). I'm generally a good student when learning lines, but in front of the camera, things go haywire. I have fumbled multiple times and it was a very 'ganda' (bad) audition. But still, I got chosen. Ekta (Kapoor) ma'am does not see dialogues, she wants the actor to fit in the role, acting is then taken care of. So, I guess I fit the role and that is how I got it."

Karisma was last seen as a contestant in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, and is currently in self isolation with her mother at her home.

