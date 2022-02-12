'Karmic, Cosmic Connection': Urvashi Dholakia on TV Comeback With Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6

Television actor Urvashi Dholakia is making a comeback on the small screen. She will appear in Ekta Kapoor’s much-talked about Naagin 6, which will premiere on 12 February. In Naagin 6, Urvashi Dholakia will play a pivotal part. The former Bigg Boss winner was last seen in Chandrakanta - Ek Mayavi Prem Gatha.

“It’s always a wonderful thing to go back to fiction," Urvashi said, speaking about her comeback to television, “but the most important thing is to go back to the appropriate one."

“I accepted to be a part of Naagin because it is currently one of the most popular supernatural franchises on television. Also, I’m confident that if Ekta chose me for the part, she had a specific vision in mind."

Urvashi has a strong bond with Ekta:

Urvashi said that returning to Ekta’s production house feels like coming back home. She said, “Balaji is where I grew up. With Ekta and the Balaji team, you could call it a karmic, cosmic connection. We all have a fantastic understanding of one another, and it’s great to be working with them again."

“We have such a close bond that even when my character wasn’t fully developed, I had faith in Ekta and the team to make sure it was a prominent role."

Urvashi has played the role of the minister’s wife:

Urvashi revealed specifics about her role, saying, “She has a sophisticated demeanour. She is a minister’s wife with class, money, and taste, and she is a devoted mother to her two girls." Urvashi added that to know more about the show, one has to watch it.

The show Naagin has been entertaining the audience since 2015:

Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, and Ada Khan starred in the show Naagin, which premiered in 2015. In later seasons, popular names like Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, and Anita Hassanandani appeared. Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, and Mohit Sehgal starred in the fifth season, which aired from August 2020 to February 2021.

