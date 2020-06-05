Karan Johar Wishes to Have Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on Koffee with Karan

Karan Johar seems to be eagerly waiting for the next season of Koffee with Karan, to have an unfiltered chat with friends from the film fraternity. The last season of the celebrity chat show saw the debut of some of popular names from Bollywood including Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.

We can expect new surprises from the next season as well. In one of his recent Instagram live chat sessions with his friend Anaita Shroff Adajania, host, Karan revealed that he would like to invite some of the trending pairs of Bollywood for the new season.

Talking about his guest wishlist, KJo mentioned, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif saying, "There is so much conjecture about them."

Apart from them, he would also like to invite Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who have never been on the show together. He said, “In fact, Ranveer and Deepika haven't been together. It will be lovely to have them. There are lots of couples. There is whole young gen that is all over so it would be lovely to get lots of them”.

One of the other trending pairs in his mind was Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who will soon be featuring in Shershaah, their first movie together.

Talking about them, he said, “There are so many rumour mills that are buzzing. They look great together”.

However, KJo also cleared that he is not claiming them to be legit relationships, but just saying that these pairs look great together.

