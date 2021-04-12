movies

Karnan Overseas Box Office Collection: Dhanush Starrer Off to a Good Start
1-MIN READ

Karnan Overseas Box Office Collection: Dhanush Starrer Off to a Good Start

'Karnan' movie poster

'Karnan' movie poster

Dhanush's 'Karnan' is pitted against Pawan Kalyan starrer 'Vakeel Saab' as both movies hit the big screens on April 9 amid the ongoing pandemic.

Dhanush starrer Karnan has opened in theaters amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Good news for the makers is coming in from the international markets like Australia, New Zealand and Singapore where it has been off to a good start on the opening day.

Taran Adarsh shared the box office report of Karnan on the first day of release in these three countries. He shared, ““#Karnan: ⭐ #Australia Fri A$ 37,815, Sat A$ 41,618. Total: A$ 79,433 [₹ 45.25 lakhs]. ⭐ #NewZealand: Fri NZ$ 4,991, Sat NZ$ 6,319. Total: NZ$ 11,310 [₹ 5.94 lakhs]. ⭐ #Singapore: Fri S$ 31,678, Sat S$ 59,193. Total: S$ 90,871 [₹ 50.62 lakhs] / Reported screens @comScore.”

However, it will not be smooth sailing for Karnan going forward as it is pitted against another biggie, Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab.

RELATED NEWS

In Tamil Nadu, Karnan opened with a record-setting number. In fact, many theaters have added an extra show for the Dhanush-starrer, which is receiving a huge response from the audience, reported a website.

first published:April 12, 2021, 11:20 IST