Karnataka Announces Holiday, 3-Day Mourning on Girish Karnad's Demise

Karnataka has declared a holiday for schools, colleges and government offices in the state on Monday and a three-day mourning till Wednesday, as a mark of respect to Jnanpith awardee, multi-lingual actor and noted writer Girish Karnad, who died in Bengaluru earlier today, an official said.

"The state government has declared holiday for all schools, colleges and offices for the day (Monday) and three-day mourning till June 12 as a mark of respect to Karnad," the official of the Chief Minister's Office told IANS.

The proposed Cabinet expansion on Wednesday is likely to be postponed to a later date due, he added.

Karnad, 81, died at his residence in the city centre due to multi-organ failure. Several personalities, including President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood actors and filmmakers condoled Karnad’s passing away.

Expressing his grief, Kovind said, "Sad to hear of the passing of Girish Karnad, writer, actor and doyen of Indian theatre. Our cultural world is poorer today. My condolences to his family and to the many who followed his work.”

"Girish Karnad will be remembered for his versatile acting across all mediums. He also spoke passionately on causes dear to him. His works will continue being popular in the years to come. Saddened by his demise. May his soul rest in peace," Modi tweeted.

