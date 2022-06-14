Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Gets Emotional After Watching 777 Charlie

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai broke down after watching Rakshit Shetty-starrer 777 Charlie, directed by K.Kiranraj. The movie is based on the emotional bond between a dog and a human. 777 Charlie, which created a lot of buzz even before its release, premiered on 10 June in five languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu Malayalam and Kannada.

The Karnataka Chief Minister admired the movie and urged everyone to watch it at least once. Speaking to the media persons after watching the movie, CM Bommai said, “The movie has synchronisation with emotions and animals. The movie is good and everyone should watch it. It keeps talking about unconditional love.” Furthermore, he added that in the story, Charlie, the dog, expressed his emotions through its eyes. Dogs’ love is unconditional love which is pure, he said.

Karnataka CM also said that the trailer of the movie attracted him and then Rakshit Shetty, the protagonist in the movie invited him to watch 777 Charlie. An image in which CM Bommai is crying after the death of his dog Sunny is going viral. The viral picture is reportedly from last year and in the image, CM and his family are mourning the death of their dog Sunny.

CM Bommai remarked that he was happy to see the development of Kannada films — be it KGF or 777 Charlie. During the briefings, he said the Government of Karnataka is ready to make a film city in Mysore.

777 Charlie is winning the hearts of the audience and on its opening day, the movie made Rs 6.15 Crore. The movie explores the hidden and unshakable bond of a human and his dog. The film has a unique storyline, starting with a person, who is a loner and follows the routine task.

One day a Labrador pup, Charlie, comes into his life and changes things completely. Initially, the protagonist, Dharma, was forced to dog-sit her but then gradually they developed an inseparable bond.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.