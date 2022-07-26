Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce Felicitates State's 68th National Film Awardees

The 68th National Film Awards were announced by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on July 22. The 10-member jury, led by filmmaker Vipul Shah, announced the winner for the year 2020. This time, the south industry has been the key highlight due to the numerous awards bagged by them. Four Kannada films have been also conferred the prestigious award. On Monday, the national awardees were felicitated by the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), President Ba Ma Harish.

The producers of the film, Dollu, Pawan Wodeyar and Apeksha Purohit along with filmmaker Sagar Puranik and Taledanda’s producer Dr Hemamalini Krupakar and other awardees were present at the ceremony. During the felicitation ceremony, the former president of KFCC Chinne Gowdar and other officials were also present.

Girish Kasaravalli’s Naadada Navaneeta Dr PT Venkatesh Kumar received the Best Arts and Culture Film. Dollu has bagged two national awards — Sagar Puranik directorial for Best Kannada Film and Jobin Jayan for Best Audiography, Location Sound Recordist. Taledanda has been bestowed for Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation.

The Tulu film Jeetige also won the National Award for Best Tulu Film. Sudha Kongara’s Soorarai Pottru won five National Awards, Best Feature Film, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Screenplay and Best Music direction. Aparrna Balamurali received Best Actress for Soorarai Pottru. Suriya shared the best actor award with Ajay Devgn for the film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Tanhaji also received Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Manoj Muntashir has won the award for Best Lyrics for the Hindi movie ‘Saina’.

The awards got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is noteworthy as it is one of the most prestigious awards honoured in the field of Cinema conferred by the Indian Government.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here