Karnataka Names School Satellite Design Project After Puneeth Rajkumar

The satellite design and launching project by the students of Karnataka government schools has been named after late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar. The state government has named the project as Puneeth Rajkumar Student Satellite Project. The project will be launched by September 2022. Puneeth died on October 29 last year at the age of 46.

Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Karnataka’s Minister for Higher Education and Science and Technology, made the announcement of naming the satellite design and launching project after Puneeth Rajkumar. He was presiding over a function held at the government pre-university college at 18th cross Malleswaram in Bengaluru on the occasion of National Science Day. He announced that the cost of the satellite developed by the students is Rs 1.9 crore.

On the occasion of #NationalScienceDay, had the opportunity to announce students' satellite developed by the #NammaMalleshwara Government School Students at the cost of Rs. 1.90Cr, which would be named after actor Shri Puneeth Rajkumar.#AppuLivesOn #75Satellites https://t.co/R0YfBTVXJO pic.twitter.com/lunNMwAVZI— Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) February 28, 2022

Government School Students’ Satellite Project (KGS3Sat) is one of the 75 satellites to be launched in the country to celebrate 75 years of Independence. The satellites will be launched in collaboration with the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Minister said.

Science has assumed significant prominence in the 21st century. On account of the 75th year of India's Independence #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav, our government, in collaboration with @isro, has planned to launch 75 satellites designed by students fostering science and technology. pic.twitter.com/08wjLtlhv0— Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) February 28, 2022

The ground station of the Puneeth Rajkumar Student Satellite Project will be set up at the premises of the pre-university college at 18th cross Malleswaram in Bengaluru. As many as 100 students of 20 government schools have been selected to be part of the project. They were selected based on performances in various competitions and tests.

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar, affectionately known as Appu, died of cardiac arrest last year in October. Appu’s memorial has been constructed at Bengaluru’s Kanteerava Studio.

Puneeth Rajkumar’s final movie, James will be released in theatres on March 25. As a mark of respect to the actor, the entire South film industry has chosen not to release any films from March 17 to 25. In Karnataka, James will have a standalone release.

