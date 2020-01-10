Karnataka State Film Awards 2018: Raghavendra Rajkumar and Meghana Raj Bag Top Honours

The Karnataka State government has declared the winners of State Film Awards 2018. The awardees were announced by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday, on January 10. A total of 31 film award winners were declared, with Raghavendra Rajkumar and Meghana Raj honoured in the Best Actor and Best Actress categories in the Karnataka State Film Awards 2018.

Rajkumar was conferred with the honour for his role in Ammana Mane while Meghana was recognized for her role in Iruvudellawa Bittu. Ammana Mane marked Rajkumar's return to Sandalwood after many years.

The First Best Film award 2018 went to Aa Karala Ratri, directed by Dayal Padmanabhan. In succession, Ramana Savari and Ondalla Eradalla bagged the Second Best and Third Best film awards, respectively.

Three lifetime achievement awards were also announced by BS Yediyurappa. Actor Srinivas Murthy will be given the Rajkumar Award for lifetime achievement, whereas the the Puttanna Kanagal Award for lifetime achievement of a director went to P Sheshadri. Meanwhile, BS Basavaraju bagged the Vishnuvardhan Award for lifetime contribution.

Here is the complete list of winners:

· Best Director: Dayal Padmanabhan

· Best Social Film: Santakavi Kanakadasara Ramadhanya

· Best Family Entertainer: Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai

· Best Children's Film: Hoovu Balli

· Best Regional Film: Deyi Baidethi (Tulu)

· Best Debut Film of New Director: Belakina Kannadi (Basavaraj Hammini)

· Best Supporting Actor: Balaji Manohar (Choorikatte)

· Best Supporting Actress: Veena Sundar (Aa Karaala Ratri)

· Best Child Actor (Male): Master Aaron (Ramana Savari)

· Best Child Actor (Female): Baby Sinchana (Andavada)

· Best Music Director: Ravi Basrur (KGF: Chapter 1)

· Best Lyrics: Dr Baraguru Ramachandrappa (Bayalatada Bheemanna)

· Best Male Playback Singer: Siddhartha Belmannu (Santakavi Kanakadasara Ramadhanya)

· Best Female Playback Singer: Kalavati Dayanand (Deyi Baidethi)

· Best Cinematographer: Naveen Kumar I (Ammachiyemba Kanasu)

· Best Editor: Suresh Arumugam (Trataka)

· Best Art Direction: Shivakumar J (KGF: Chapter 1)

· Best Story: Harish S (Nayigere)

· Best Screenplay: P Sheshadri (Mookajjiya Kanasu)

· Best Dialogue: Shirisha Joshi (Savitribai Phule)

