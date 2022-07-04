Karnataka's Sini Shetty Crowned Femina Miss India World 2022

21-year-old Sini Shetty from Karnataka lifted the Femina Miss Inda World 2022 title on Sunday at the grand finale of VLCC Femina Miss India in Mumbai. Rajasthan’s Rubal Shekhawat emerged as Femina Miss India 2022 first runner-up and Shinata Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh was named Femina Miss India 2022 second runner-up. The winner was chosen from among the top 31 state winners. The ceremony took place on July 3 at the Jio World Centre.

The star-studded night saw actors such as Neha Dhupia, Dino Morea and Malaika Arora, designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, choreographer Shiamak Davar, and former cricketer Mithali Raj as members of the jury panel.

Take a look at the winner:

Sini was crowned by Femina Miss India 2021 Manasa Varanasi of Telangana. She will represent India at Miss World 2022.

Dhupia, former Femina Miss India Universe, said the journey of Femina Miss India brings back “memories of the priceless experiences I’ve had with this pageant”.

“It’s almost like reliving every moment of my journey with these young glamorous girls who are so full of enthusiasm and capability to take on the world with power and elegance. Certainly, there are challenges with the digital process in the wake of the pandemic, however, I’m confident it will be as exciting and worthwhile irrespective of the layout,” the actor said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Malaika, Kriti Sanon and Neha were seen arriving at the red carpet, dressed in their fashionable best. Malaika surely snatched the limelight in her muted gold embroidered gown, that flattered her famous curves. The gown, with its shimmery gold accents, looked perfect for the red carpet. She was greeted by Neha Dhupia on the red carpet, who looked resplendent in a shiny gown.

The show was hosted by Maniesh Paul. VLCC Femina Miss India 2022 was co-powered by Sephora, Moj and Rajnigandha Pearls.

(With PTI inputs)

