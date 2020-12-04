Karram Kurram: Kiara Advani to Star in Movie on Lijjat Papad's Success Story

Actress Kiara Advani will play the lead role in Ashutosh Gowariker's next film Karram Kurram based on the story of the popular Lijjat Papad, which started as a small co-operative organisation with seven women as a part of it. The Shri Mahila Griha Udyog Lijjat Papad has grown over six decades and now sustains thousands of women.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Karram Kurram is based on the icinic jingle in the 1990s. The film based on women's empowerment, will be presented under the banner Ashutosh Gowariker Productions. Sunita Gowariker will produce the film and Glen Baretto and Ankush Mohla will co-direct it.

A spokesperson was quoted by the publication saying, “Papad production work begins at. 4.30 am every day. We have mini buses that pick up members from the point closest to their residence and ferries them to work and back. Every branch is headed by a Sanchalika to oversee the production. We also have a Central Managing Committee, with 21 members, of which six are elected office bearers, including the president, vice president, two secretaries and two treasurers,”

On the work front, Kiara is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawani, which tells the tale of a smalltown girl named Indira, or Indoo, and her misadventures with dating apps. The film will be directed by Abir Sengupta. It releases on December 11 in cinema halls.

Apart from Indu Ki Jawani, Kiara has another interesting project Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Neetu Singh and Anil Kapoor in her kitty. The film will be helmed by Raj Mehta under Dharma Productions. She will also be seen in Anees Baazme's Bhool Bhulaiyaa opposite Kartik Aaryan.