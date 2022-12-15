Karthi And John Abraham Team Up With Wrestler Drew McIntyre For WWE Promo

The official broadcaster of WWE in India, Sony Sports Network, has rolled out their new ‘WWE, 100% Shudh Sports Entertainment’ campaign. The promo stars WWE wrestler Drew McIntyre as well as actors Karthi and John Abraham. The Tamil and Telugu version of the promo features Karthi, and on the other hand, Bollywood actor John Abraham stars in the Hindi version of the clip.

After scoring hat-tricks with the release of Viruman, Ponniyin Selvan I and Sardar, Karthi is ending the year with a bang. The Tamil actor has now spread his magic in the WWE promo as well, where he was tag-teamed with popular wrestler Scottish Warrior aka Drew McIntyre to kick down a bunch of bank robbers. The video opens with a bunch of masked robbers attempting to rob a bank at gunpoint.

As soon as the manager presses the security button, Karthi and Scottish Warrior make a stylish entry. The actor looked formidable as he pulled off some classic WWE moves. He also made sure to send the message that WWE is for fun.

“Ready to take your WWE Action up a notch… Catch 100% pure sports entertainment LIVE, every week, only on the Sony Sports Network,” the tweet read. Take a look:

Have you watched John Abraham’s WWE campaign video? Have a look:

The Sony Sports Network, in a tweet, announced roping in Karthi and John Abraham for a “special mission.”

Sharing a poster of “desi drew and boys”, the channel wrote, “Make some noise for the Desi Drew & Boyz… Drew McIntyre, John Abraham, and Karthi are on board for a special mission. Want to know more? Watch this space for more updates.”

Sony Sports Network aims to strengthen the fanbase of WWE in India by creating a deeper engagement with the youth. With their new campaign, they target demographics and provide them with a holistic WWE experience.

