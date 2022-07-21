Karthi Finishes Shooting For His Diwali Release Sardar; What's Next For Him

Tamil superstar Karthi Sivakumar has completed the shooting of his Diwali release Sardar. The project Sardar has reached its dubbing stage. Director of Sardar PS Mithran shared a glimpse of the dubbing session with Karthi. Sardar will be released in Tamil and Telugu languages.

The film Sardar features Karthi and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles. For supporting roles, Rajisha Vijayan, Chunky Panday, Laila, Murali Sharma, and Munishkanth will be seen. Karthi shared the first poster of the movie amid much fanfare. In the poster, he was dressed in police attire with a rowdy avatar. In the poster, the presence of media is symbolised by mics. This portrays the film Sardar as a spy- thriller.

Even before the release, the makers locked the deal for the OTT release of the Sardar. Some reports are suggesting that Sardar will be premiered on OTT post its release in theatres. The digital rights have been acquired by Aga Tamil ODT, a Tamil digital streamer. Sources suggest that a deal of around Rs.20 crore has been signed.

Karthi’s fans are eager to see his dual role in Sardar. An image shared by Cinema Calendar has been doing rounds on the internet. In the picture, Karthi is shown in his dual role. Look at the roles of Karthi. Fans are excited to see the new avatar of Karthi, especially as an old man. Fans are praising this transformation of Karthi in Sardar.

Sardar’s crew shared a motion poster of the film. In the starting, a suspense song with mystery-like features grabs the eyeballs. The map of India and piling files appear something action and power packed for the audience.

Karthi-starrer Sardar was announced in November 2020 but got delayed because of the pandemic. The shooting of the film resumed in April but then again due to the second wave of the pandemic, it was delayed.

This has led to losses to the producer in crores. The music of Sardar is composed by GV Prakash. The project is bankrolled by S Lakshman under the banner of Prince Pictures. On the work front, Karthi completed the shooting for Viruman, his second collaboration with director Muthaiya.

