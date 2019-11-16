Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Karthi, Jyotika Starrer Thambi Teaser Out, Suriya Sivakumar Shares Video on Twitter

The teaser for Jeethu Joseph's upcoming film Thambi is out. The film, which stars Jyotika, Karthi and Sathyaraj in lead roles, is scheduled to release in December.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 16, 2019, 1:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Karthi, Jyotika Starrer Thambi Teaser Out, Suriya Sivakumar Shares Video on Twitter
The teaser for Jeethu Joseph's upcoming film Thambi is out. The film, which stars Jyotika, Karthi and Sathyaraj in lead roles, is scheduled to release in December.

The teaser for Jeethu Joseph's upcoming film Thambi is out. The film, which stars Jyotika, Karthi and Sathyaraj in lead roles, is scheduled to release in December.

Taking to Twitter, southern superstar Suriya Sivakumar posted the teaser, alongside the caption, "I'm very happy that Jo & Karthi are sharing screen space! Here’s my #Thambi @Karthi_offl ‘s #ThambiTeaser."

The teaser sees the character of Karthi playing a criminal, who according to a voice-over, takes up various names like Vicky, Guru and Arjun -- "A new name for every new crime."

It further shows the character being shot by the police, following which it jumps to the character of Parvathi (Jyothika) who seems to be waiting for her little brother (Karthi) to return.

A seemingly high octane fight-drama, the one and a half minute teaser showcases some intense moves from the film. It also highlights the importance of love and how it changes a person.

South megastar Suriya had earlier shared the first look of Thambi on the micro-blogging site.

The poster showcases Karthi and Jyotika sporting intense looks while a police jeep can be seen in the backdrop.

Karthi too took to his Twitter account to make the announcement for the teaser release of the film, writing, "#Thambi #Donga has been planned for more than a year. Happy with the way it’s shaped up. Thanks to #JeethuJoseph sir for making it a very enjoyable experience & to #SurajSadanah for making it all happen. Hope you guys like it too! #ThambiTeaserFromTomorrow"

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram