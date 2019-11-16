Karthi, Jyotika Starrer Thambi Teaser Out, Suriya Sivakumar Shares Video on Twitter

The teaser for Jeethu Joseph's upcoming film Thambi is out. The film, which stars Jyotika, Karthi and Sathyaraj in lead roles, is scheduled to release in December.

Taking to Twitter, southern superstar Suriya Sivakumar posted the teaser, alongside the caption, "I'm very happy that Jo & Karthi are sharing screen space! Here’s my #Thambi @Karthi_offl ‘s #ThambiTeaser."

The teaser sees the character of Karthi playing a criminal, who according to a voice-over, takes up various names like Vicky, Guru and Arjun -- "A new name for every new crime."

It further shows the character being shot by the police, following which it jumps to the character of Parvathi (Jyothika) who seems to be waiting for her little brother (Karthi) to return.

A seemingly high octane fight-drama, the one and a half minute teaser showcases some intense moves from the film. It also highlights the importance of love and how it changes a person.

South megastar Suriya had earlier shared the first look of Thambi on the micro-blogging site.

The poster showcases Karthi and Jyotika sporting intense looks while a police jeep can be seen in the backdrop.

Karthi too took to his Twitter account to make the announcement for the teaser release of the film, writing, "#Thambi #Donga has been planned for more than a year. Happy with the way it’s shaped up. Thanks to #JeethuJoseph sir for making it a very enjoyable experience & to #SurajSadanah for making it all happen. Hope you guys like it too! #ThambiTeaserFromTomorrow"

#Thambi #Donga has been planned for more than a year. Happy with the way it’s shaped up. Thanks to #JeethuJoseph sir for making it a very enjoyable experience & to #SurajSadanah for making it all happen. Hope you guys like it too! #ThambiTeaserFromTomorrow pic.twitter.com/XZao8QDEKx — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) November 15, 2019

