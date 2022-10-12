Karthi Moved As Senior Citizens Watch Ponniyin Selvan I in Cinemas, Credits Writer Kalki for Milestone

The Tamil historical drama “Ponniyin Selvan” has grossed over Rs 400 crore at the box office since its release on September 30. The plot, casting, and technical aspects of the film have all received rave reviews. The film has the distinct distinction of drawing a sizable number of senior adults to theatres while also performing exceptionally well commercially. Even though the actor Karthi, who plays Vanthiyathevan in the film, is moved by the support of the older audiences, he believes the original writer Kalki deserves all of the credit.

Senior citizens reportedly visited movie theatres in huge numbers when PS1 was released. It was a rare sight because Tamil film audiences typically range in age from 20 to 45. In response to elderly folks watching PS1 in theatres, Karthi noted in an interview with Hindustan Times that it seems overwhelming to see them there. He continued by saying that Kalki deserves to receive all the praise. Karthi added that these elderly audiences were drawn to the theatres because of his story, which had captivated them for so long and they wouldn’t be getting this type of reaction if it weren’t for the tale. Karthi further mentioned that his daughter Umayaal, who was born in 2013, is currently reading the book since it is so captivating.

The movie is having a fantastic run at the box office. When asked his thoughts on PS 1’s box office performance, the actor responded that he is not a person who puts too much stock in statistics. However, he is pleased with how well the movie is performing and that Tamil cinema is having a great year. He went on to say that his success means that people will naturally be more excited for Part 2, and that is what he aspires to as an artist.

Ponniyin Selvan is a two-part franchise directed by Mani Ratnam. The ensemble cast includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Jayaram, and many more. AR Rahman composed the soundtrack for the film, and Ravi Varman handled the cinematography. The movie is available in five different languages: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

