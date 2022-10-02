Karthi Pens Moving Note As Ponniyin Selvan 1 Records Rs 150 Cr Box Office Collection Worldwide

Tamil actor Karthi expressed his gratitude after Ponniyin Selvan 1, aka PS1, opened to an impressive box office collection. Ponniyin Selvan 1 has already surpassed a gross box office collection of Rs 150 crore worldwide in just two days. The actor, who plays the role of Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, took to Twitter and shared a heartfelt note thanking the director, his fellow cast members, the team behind the cameras and the audience.

“Words cannot express the immense gratitude I feel for this experience and magnificent journey as Vanthiyethavan. First and foremost, a big salute and all respects to Amarar Kalki for creating this magical epic, Ponniyin Selvan. A million thanks to our Mani sir for pursuing it all these years and crafting this unforgettable masterpiece. To Ravivarman sir, for being the driving force on sets and giving us never seen before stunning visuals. To our treasure, AR Rahman for making us ecstatic with his music,” he wrote.

He also thanked the “fabulous actors and respected seniours” and the “foot soldiers behind the scenes”. Addressing his fans and friends who showered the film with love, Karthi wrote, “It’s overwhelming to receive all your love.”

Karthi had also won the internet over with his sweet gesture to the team of Vikram Vedha. The Hindi film, a remake of the Tamil movie of the same title, clashed with PS1 at the box office. Reaching out the stars and directors of the film, Karthi wrote, “Wishing @iHrithik, #SaifAliKhan, @PushkarGayatri and team a huge success for #VikramVedha. Looking forward to watch the film soon.”

Mani Ratnam had been dreaming of making this film for years now but it wasn’t until this year that his dream came to life. The filmmaker’s vision is being received with much love. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan revealed that PS1 has collected Rs 47.20 cr in Tamil Nadu alone while trade expert Ramesh Bala tweeted that the film has already surpassed Rs 150 crore gross collection worldwide.

