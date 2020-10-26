Karthi Reveals First Look Poster of 'Sulthan,' Fans Praise Actor's Intense Look

As promised, the much-awaited first look of Karthi from the forthcoming film, Sulthan is out today. The actor, on Monday, took to his official social media handle to present the first look poster. The first look captures an intense look and demeanour in Karthi.

The 43-year-old unveiled the poster and wrote a note of appreciation and love for his audience. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Dear brothers and sisters, Your love and appreciation is what keeps us going! Bringing you the first look of #Sulthan. Hope you like it! Love you guys! #SulthanFirstLook.”

Sulthan producer SR Prabhu also posted the first look of Karthi on Twitter. While sharing the post, he wrote, “Presenting the first look of #Sulthan. A complete family & action entertainer on the way!! #JaiSulthan”

The upcoming film is under post production at the moment. Earlier this month, Karthi had announced the shoot wrap on Sulthan via Twitter. “And it’s a wrap!! From the day we heard the idea three years back till today, the story continues to excite us. It’s one of my biggest productions so far. I thank the entire team for slogging it through and giving their best,” read his tweet.

Sulthan is helmed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan. The film marks the Tamil debut of actress Rashmika Mandanna who has been roped in to play the leading lady in the movie.

Last week, Karthi and his wife Ranjani became parents to a baby boy. Karthi’s 2019 film Kaithi earned him Norway Tamil Film Festival Award for Best Actor. He was last seen in the 2019 film Thambi directed by Jeethu Joseph.

Karthi will next star in the upcoming Indian Tamil-language historical drama film written and directed by Mani Ratnam titled Ponniyin Selvan. The film has Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha in key roles.