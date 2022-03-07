Karthi Reveals Who Inspired him to Help Farmers Through Uzhavan Foundation

Actor Karthi has revealed that actor Suriya’s achievements through education foundation inspired him to help the farmers. Karthi has been helping farmers through his Uzhavan Foundation. The foundation held an event on March 5 at Sir. Pitti Theagaraya Auditorium, T.Nagar, Chennai, where exemplary farmers were honoured with the Uzhavan Award along with cash of Rs 1 Lakh.

During the event, Suriya asked his brother Karthi about what inspired him to help the farmers. Karthi stated that he saw Suriya’s achievements through his education foundation and decided to help the farmers. Karthi said he worked and researched what other agricultural-issue-based NGOs missed so that he could fill that gap.

“We should understand the nuances of agriculture as it is a noble deed. It involves a long process to harvest a crop and we should learn about it to appreciate farmers. Our Engineers and scientists should do more research on new technologies in agriculture,” Karthi said.

In the event, many beautiful thoughts and important information on farming were shared by experts for the benefit of all, Karthi said in a tweet.

3rd edition of Uzhavar Awards was conducted yesterday. It was a memorable evening. Many beautiful thoughts and important information on farming were shared by experts for benefit of all. https://t.co/pAZbNxNlnq— Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) March 6, 2022

Actor Sivakumar, Karthi’s father, got emotional while remembering his mother on stage. He said that Karthi is the grandson of a poor woman farmer. He said that his father died when he was just 10-month-old, and the responsibility of raising him fell on his mother.

The Uzhavan Foundation is an initiative of Karthi. It is highly committed to infusing hope in Agriculture among the farmers and making them economically self-reliant.

At the Uzhavan Awards 22, the Best Women Farmer Award went to Mrs Pallapatti Saroja and the Best Woman Farmers Association Award was bagged by Vasudevanallur Sanganpperi Kalanjiyam Women Farmers Association.

