Karthi Reveals Why Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Is Like No Other Period Drama

As the release date of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan draws closer, the cast and crew of the film have been promoting the period drama as much as they can. From changing the names of their Twitter handles to attending interviews and events, the stars are on a promotional spree. The cast of the film will very soon also start an extensive tour across major cities of India as part of a publicity campaign. In the middle of all this, in one of his media interactions, while promoting Ponniyin Selvan, Karthi revealed what makes the film different from other period action dramas.

Karthi, who plays Vanthiyathevan, a warrior prince of the Vaanar clan in the movie has said that despite being a period film, director Mani Ratnam has not relied on VFX alone. Unlike most other period films that make heavy use of VFX, there was a lesser emphasis on VFX in Ponniyin Selvan and that sets it apart.

Karthi said that they instead tried their best to film in historical and live locations, making the film more realistic. He said that there was a lot of emphasis on the story, which he believes has a touch of uniqueness. His statements have increased the anticipation for the film among fans.

In a separate interview with television host and actress Ramya Subramanian, Karthi also said that Ponniyin Selvan had been a dream for Tamil cinema for around 60 years and the making and release of the film is special for the collective Tamil society as a whole.

Ponniyin Selvan is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of the same name and will be released in two parts, the first of which releases on September 30. Along with Karthi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi appear in key roles.

