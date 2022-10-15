Karthi Starrer Sardar’s Trailer Promises A Fast Paced Spy Thriller

Tamil star Karthi has carved a niche among audiences with films like Oopiri, Madras and others. His latest release Ponniyin Selvan 1 has become a record breaking hit and the actor his now gearing up for the release of his next movie Sardar.

The movie has been a hot topic of discussion among movie buffs since its launch. The excitement around this film went up a notch with the release of its trailer on October 14. The trailer gives a glimpse about compelling action sequences and Karthi’s double role in the movie. He will play the role of Sardar, a person who is a master in the art of disguising. Also, he will play Vijay Prakash’s character, a publicity seeking police official.

Karthi is also seen sharing screen space with the two leading actresses Rashi Khanna and Rajisha Vijayan. Yesteryear actress Laila will essay the role of a CBI officer in this action drama. Veteran Bollywood actor Chunky Panday is also portraying a business tycoon’s role in the movie and the trailer introduces his character as well.

The trailer shows how a classified file from the military office goes missing. Responsibility of solving this important matter is entrusted to RAW and CBI. Fans have lauded the trailer and also appreciated Karthi’s choice of film selection.

A fan commented that Karthi has got into the skin of his character. Others expressed happiness over the fact that Sardar will be released around Diwali. GV Prakash Kumar’s background music and other aspects of this trailer were praised as well. Directed by PS Mithran, Sardar is all set to release on October 21.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan starrer Prince will clash with Sardar at box office on the same date. Written and directed by Anudeep KV, Prince revolves around the love story between a school teacher and his British colleague. However, Karthi doesn’t feel concerned about this face off. At the Sardar’s trailer launch event he said that both Prince and Sardar should be successful at the box office.

Besides Sardar, Karthi recently enacted the lead role of Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1. Critics lauded the filmmaker for showing an engrossing adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel of same name. Ponniyin Selvan revolves around the power struggle during the Chola rule between 900 and 950 AD.

