Karthi Writes a Sweet Note to Nayanthara, Vignesh as He Welcomes the Couple to Parenthood

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan recently welcomed twin boys through surrogacy, four months after their wedding. Social media has been filled with congratulatory wishes and heartwarming messages for new parents. Now, Ponniyin Selvan actor Karthi, who is a father of two, welcomes the couple to parenthood with a sweet note.

Vignesh took to his official Instagram handle to share a photo of the note penned by the actor along with the bouquet he sent. Karthi’s note read, “Welcome to parenthood. God bless you four. From Karthi.” Sharing it, Vignesh wrote, “Thank you so much sir. Really sweet and thoughtful of you.”

Take a look:

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/pbAKEfn31BI” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

On Sunday, October 9, Vignesh took to social media to share the news that they have welcomed twin boys. His post read, “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa ❤️We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys❤️❤️All Our prayers,our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us❤️😇Need all ur blessings for our

Uyir😇 & Ulagam😇Life looks brighter & more beautiful 😍God is double great”

However, amid this, questions were raised about surrogacy as well. So much so that the TN health minister also commented on the babies. Speaking at a press conference, he said that the state government will conduct an inquiry. “The surrogacy itself is subjected to a lot of debates. But, the law allows individuals to involve in surrogacy if they are above 21 years and below 36 years of age, with the approval of the family,” said the minister, as quoted by The Indian Express.

Talking about Karthi, the actor is receiving praise for his latest film, Ponniyin Selvan 1. The film also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Vikram and Trisha among others. It is directed by Mani Ratnam.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here