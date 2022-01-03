Karthick Naren, Atharvaa Team Up For Nirangal Moondru; Shoot Begins From January 5

Tamil filmmaker Karthick Naren will be teaming up with Atharvaa Murali, Sarath Kumar and Rahman for his new film. The director has initiated the work for his upcoming project and the film is titled Nirangal Moondru. With the film going on the floors on January 5, the makers are hoping to wrap up the shooting in a single schedule. The shoot is planned to be completed by the first week of March.

The film is said to be a thriller and the title Nirangal Moondru refers to the three shades- black, white and grey – that are present within every human being. The film’s concept of three is said to play an instrumental part in the screenplay. The storyline of the film shows the multiple emotions and dimensions of a person.

Besides Atharvaa, Sarath Kumar and Rahman, Actor-producer Jayaprakash’s son Dushyanth Jayaprakash will also be seen playing an important character in the film. Simultaneously, the film also stars Chinni Jayanth and John Vijay in the supporting cast.

The filmmaker revealed that Nirangal Moondru is set in the backdrop of Chennai and the city plays a major role in the story. “It has its own character,” Karthick added. The multi-starrer is bankrolled by famous production-distribution banner Ayngaran International.

Jakes Bejoy has been roped in to compose the music for the film, while Tijo Tomy will be the director of photography.

Karthick made his directorial debut in 2016 with the crime thriller Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru, which was successful, both commercially and critically. Though before his feature debut, the filmmaker had directed several award-winning short films like Pradhi.

Karthick currently has a number of new upcoming projects. He is busy working on Maaran, starring Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan. Meanwhile, he is also waiting for the release of his long-delayed supernatural thriller Naragasooran.

