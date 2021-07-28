Karthick Naren Releases First Look of Maaran on Dhanush’s 38th Birthday

Fans of Tamil actor Dhanush were in for a pleasant surprise on Wednesday as makers of his upcoming movie, tentatively titled Maaran, released the first look of the actor. His look in Maaran was released on the social media to mark the actor’s 38th birthday.Dhanush was seen wearing an intense angered expression as he held another man’s head against a smashed glass. The actor was seen holding a pen in another hand as he sported a cardamom-green shirt over a grey-coloured t-shirt.

Sharing the first look on his Twitter handle, Naren described Dhanush’s character in the upcoming film and tweeted, “His courage is his weapon. Proudly presenting the first look of Maaran. Happy birthday, Dhanush sir."

Considering the string of performances Dhanush has been delivering from Asuran, Jagame Thandhiram, to most recently Karnan, fans are certain that his upcoming movie will be equally enthralling. Actor’s fans in Kanyakumari posted a video on Twitter where they were seen celebrating the first look release on the occasion of Dhanush’s birthday.

Another fan complimented Dhanush’s versatility as they wrote, “Sir have won and are king of our hearts. Actors who fit in every role, masses, family, emotional, villain, and hero.”

#HappyBirthdayDhanush #MaaranFirstLook #maaran @dhanushkraja sir have win & king of our hearts ❤ Actor who fit in every role, Masses, Family..,Emotional, Villain, Hero… This looks is gonna to be masses What a hair style.., what a intensity.., ☺ 1st look pic.twitter.com/Y5PD8zyfqX — Kartike (@Kartike63023320) July 28, 2021

Maaran is written by Sharfu and Suhas, who are known for scripting some of the most impactful movies in the south like Virus and Varathan. The movie is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films production house. The music for the movie is composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Maaran will also star actors Malavika Mohanan and Smruthi Venkat in pivotal roles.

The upcoming movie will mark Naren’s fourth directorial venture after his debut in 2016 with crime thriller movie Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru. Naren went on to direct movies like Mafia: Chapter 1, and Naadaga Medai. The 27-year-old filmmaker also directed Naragasooran, which has been stuck in limbo for a few years now.

