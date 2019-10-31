Kartik Aryan's Birthday Wish for Ananya Pandey has a Sara Ali Khan Connection

Actress Ananya Pandey, who made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, celebrated her 21st birthday on Wednesday, October 30. Ananya's friends and Bollywood celebs poured in their best wishes on the occasion. One of the birthday wishes that have grabbed everyone's attention is the one from her co-star Kartik Aaryan.

Kartik, who will be seen sharing the screen space with Ananya in Pati Patni Aur Woh, took to Instagram to wish her. Sharing a video, the actor wrote, "Violence vali umar ho gayi ladki ki ✌🏻Happy 31st @ananyapanday."

In the video, Ananya can be seen saying the ‘dhoptungi’ dialogue from the movie Gully Boy. Whereas, Kartik utters a few lines from his movie Pyaar Ka Punchmana.

Well, the birthday wish was Ananya but seems like Sara Ali Khan is the one who was the topic of interest for many. Fans started commenting on the post asking whether the video is for Sara.

One user commented, "@saraalikhan95 Ke samne bol ke dikha. Phir pta chalega ko kisko thokaga."

Calling it a special message from Ananya, another wrote, "Ananya's special mssg to sara ali khan."

Meanwhile, one criticised the birthday girl and wrote, "trying to imitate Alia and failing miserably"

On the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Pati Patni Aur Who. The remake of 1978 film Pati Patni Aur Who, also stars Karthik and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and set to hit the big screen on January 10, 2020.

