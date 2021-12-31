Karthik Raja Clarifies on Rumours About Father Ilaiyaraaja’s Health

Ilaiyaraaja is fine and doing, his son Karthik Raja has said putting an end to rumors doing rounds about the music maestro’s ill health. Some social media posts, which went viral, have raised questions about the legendary music composer’s health. These rumors are completely untrue, said Ilaiyaraaja’s son and composer Karthik Raja on Friday.

Ilaiyaraaja has been in the music industry for nearly four decades in the industry. Upon taking note of the rumours floating around regarding the 78-year-old health, Karthik Rajalet us know that his father is currently working on the music for the upcoming film Viduthalai, directed by Vetrimaaran.

Ilaiyaraaja on Friday extended New Year 2022 wishes to his fans. This was accompanied by him singing Ilamai Idho Idaho from the 1982 movie Sakalaka Vallavan. Ilaiyaraaja has posted the video on his Twitter handle which has gone viral now

Watch the video here -

Ilaiyaraaja is regarded as one of the topmost music composers in the country. To date, he has composed almost 7000 songs. He has won the National Award for Best Music director for his compositions in the Tamil movie Sindhu Bhairavi and Telugu film Rudraveena.

Some of the upcoming movies are Gamanam, Maamanithan and Son of India. News also has it that the maestro will reunite will Tamil superstar Rajinikanth after 28 long years for an R. Balki film. Balki is the director of well-known movies starrinng Amitabh Bachhan such as Cheeni Kum, Paa and Shamitabh.

We are happy to know that Ilaiyaraaja is in the pink of health. Here’s wishing the maestro a very happy new year and a very long life!

