Karthik Subbaraj, Not Shankar, Wrote Story of Ram Charan’s RC15

Director Karthik Subbaraj, who is all busy promoting his upcoming movie Mahaan, has revealed something interesting. In a recent interview, Karthik Subbaraj confirmed that he has written the story of director Shankar’s RC15. He further said that the film is a political story. Along with this, the young director shared interesting facts about Ram Charan’s upcoming movie, which is being directed by Shankar Shanmugam.

“It’s true. I have written the story of RC 15 and Shankar sir and his team worked on the screenplay and dialogues," the director said. “During the lockdown, Shankar sir initiated several Zoom call sessions with fellow directors. Lingusamy, Mani sir and several others were a part of the call. Shankar sir was very friendly and he asked if I and others had any story that he could direct."

Karthik revealed that this is a political drama, ending the assumptions about the genre RC15 belongs to

Further adding to this, he said, “I had this political story written several years ago. Long ago, I felt that it would be better if Shankar Sir directed the film. So when I pitched it to him, he loved it and agreed to take it forward. I was extremely happy and proud to have collaborated with him."

RC15 is a Telugu film directed by Shankar. It is backed by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film features Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in lead roles, alongside Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth and Naveen Chandra. Reportedly, the budget for this project is Rs 170 crore.

Along with this, the technical team of the film includes Tirru as cinematographer, Shameer Muhammed as editor and S Thaman as music director.

