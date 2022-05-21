Karthik Subbaraj Releases BTS Video and Deleted Scenes From Vikram’s Mahaan

Tamil star Vikram’s Mahaan was released on Amazon Prime Video on February 10. The action drama is the 60th film of Vikram’s career. Mahaan’s makers released a behind-the-scenes video of its shoot to mark the milestone of 100 days since the release of the film.

Director of Mahaan, Karthik Subbaraj, tweeted the YouTube link of the behind-the-scenes video and wrote, “Big hugs to everyone who was part of our awesome Mahaan team…You all Made this BIG. Here’s Making featurette.. ”.

Big hugs to everyone who was part of our awesome #Mahaan Team… You all Made this BIG 🙏🏼🙏🏼 Here's Making featurette ..https://t.co/MrGCUJvki0#100daysofMahaan #100daysofLivingBig pic.twitter.com/nCbptauBEY — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) May 20, 2022

The behind-the-scenes video of the shoot has gone viral on social media. Subbaraj also tweeted the YouTube link of a video song, Soorayaatam, from the film. The filmmaker shared a few deleted scenes from the movie. Such is Vikram’s stardom that even the deleted scenes of Mahaan have created a buzz on social media.

Vikram’s Mahaan has mostly received positive reviews from the critics. The Karthik Subbaraj directorial has been bankrolled by SS Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studio. Mahaan stars father-son duo Vikram and Dhruv Vikram for the first time. Mahaan also stars Bobby Simha and Simran in important roles. While the film’s music has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan, its cinematography has been done by Shreyaas Krishna.

The film was released in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu languages on the OTT platform. The film was titled Maha Purusha in Kannada. The film has a gripping story line and revolves around a man’s journey through difficulties following a personal tragedy. Vikram also went through a significant physical transformation for his role in this movie.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.