Karthika Deepam Fame Shobha Shetty Looks Stunning In Casual Avatar, See Pics

Actress Shobha Shetty is a popular face in the Kannada entertainment industry. She made her acting debut in 2013 with the Kannada TV serial Agnisakshi, where she played the role of Tanu. Her character was loved by the fans. Apart from her acting skill, the actress also has a great fashion sense and her Instagram account is proof.

Recently, the actress shared a picture in her casual avatar, which has set the internet on fire. In the photo, Shobha is seen in a black crop top with cutout detailing, which she paired with graphic denim pants. She opted for a no-makeup look and kept her tresses open, as she posed for the camera.

Seeing the pictures, fans couldn’t keep their calm. One of them wrote: “Beautiful”, while another said: “Looking so hot”. Many have showered red hearts and fire emojis in the comment box.

Earlier, the actress left her fans awestruck with her pictures. Two days ago, Shobha shared a photo on her official Instagram handles donning a three-piece outfit. She wore a black crop top and straight pants. She paired it with a black and white-chequered shirt.

She chose minimal makeup, kept her hair open and completed the look with a nude pink lip shade. She looked beautiful in the pictures.

Shobha made her film debut with the Kannada movie Anjani Putra in 2017. It also featured Puneeth Rajkumar and Rashmika Mandanna. Next, she appeared on the Kannada TV show Kaveri. The actress also made her Telugu debut in the same year with the TV serial Ashta Chemma.

She is currently seen in the Telugu-language television series Karthika Deepam. The show is directed by Kapuganti Rajendra and is broadcasted on Star Maa.

