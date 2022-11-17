Karthika Menon Exudes Elegance In This Muted Pastel Dress

Karthika Menon, popularly known as Bhavana, has predominantly worked in Malayalam and Kannada cinema, with a few appearances in Telugu, and Tamil films. Besides her acting prowess, the actress is also quite popular for her distinct sense of style. While Bhavana loves wearing traditional outfits, and her Instagram handle is proof, she recently made fans stop dead in their tracks with her latest pictures, rocking an indo-western dress.

In the photos, the actress is seen wearing a muted pastel dress with intricate embroidery work. She complimented the full-length dress, which featured a round neck and long sleeves, with a matching shrug. She paired her outfit with a diamond-encrusted gold choker and gold earrings. Nude makeup, pink lips and a side-parted hairdo with her tresses left loose completed Bhavana’s look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhavana‍♀️Mrs.June6 (@bhavzmenon)

Seeing Bhavana’s pictures, fans flooded the comments section of her post with heaps of praise. One of the users wrote, “Looking gorgeous as always. Love you dear.” Another called her, “Beautiful.” “Biggest fan of you,” gushed a third user.

This is not the first time that the 36-year-old actress has left fans floored with her pictures on social media. Her fashion diaries have impressed the fashion police time and again.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhavana kickstarted her career in the entertainment industry when she was just 16 years old. She made her acting debut in the Malayalam film Nammal, which became a hit at the box office. The actress also won the Kerala State Special Jury Award for her performance in the 2002 film. Till now, She has starred in several movies. Some of her hit films include – Daivanamathil, Jackie, C.I.D. Moosa, Chathikkatha Chanthu, Tagaru, and Romeo, to name a few.

Bhavana’s recent films include Inspector Vikram, Bhajarangi 2 and Govinda Govinda. She is currently gearing up for her upcoming Malayalam film, Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn.

