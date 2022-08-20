Karthikeya 2 Director Chandoo Mondeti Meets Amitabh Bachchan, See Pic

Karthikeya 2, the Chandoo Mondeti directorial, has been doing some great business at the box office. The film, which was released on August 13, has broken many records and is running successfully in the theatres. The makers of the film have been receiving praise from celebrities, critics and viewers. And, it seems like Bollywood megastar has also liked the film. Recently, director Chandoo Mondeti shared a photo with Amitabh Bachchan as the duo greeted each other with namaste.

Chandoo Mondeti shared the photo and captioned it, “Those Blessings. Dhanyavaad Amitabh Bachchan Jii .. Lifetime memories!!” Fans showered them with love and one wrote, “Love your work, sir.”

“Great. Awakened Cultural nationalism among ordinary people,” wrote another.

Check out the photo here:

Karthikeya 2 has Nikhil Siddharth and Anupama Parameswaran in lead roles and has Anupam Kher, Adithya Menon, Harsha Chemudu and Srinivasa Reddy in pivotal roles. Karthikeya 2 is a mystical thriller that has become a hit not just in the South but also in the North. Bollywood lovers are loving the film, which talks about the lessons taught by Lord Krishna.

The film is backed by People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts. Kaala Bhairava composed music for the movie. Karthikeya 2 is the sequel of superhit film Karthikeya. The film that was released on 157 screens has now gone up to 274 screens. As of now, the film has collected Rs 1.45 crore in India and Rs 2.16 crore worldwide in Hindi, suggest reports.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The film also has Mouni Roy and South star Nagarjuna. Apart from Brahmastra, Amitabh Bachchan also has Goodbye with Rashmika Mandanna, multi-starrer Unnchai and Adipurush.

