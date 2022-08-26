Karthikeya 2 Fame Anupama Parameswaran Tests Positive For Covid-19

Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran-starrer Karthikeya 2, helmed by Chandoo Mondeti, was released on August 13 and has emerged as a big commercial and critical success. While the entire cast and crew are on cloud nine celebrating the movie’s success, lead actress Anupama Parameswaran, unfortunately, cannot make the best use of the celebratory time. This is because just after the movie’s release, Anupama tested positive for Covid19.

Anupama had engaged in long tours of various parts of South India as part of her promotional campaign for Karthikeya 2. However, about a week after she finished her promotions, she started having symptoms like a cold and cough.

After getting herself tested, it was revealed that she contracted the coronavirus. It is being reported that she contracted the virus when was regularly in public places during the promotional campaign. Anupama is currently in isolation at home. According to the latest reports, she is recovering fast with only mild symptoms now.

Anupama Parameswaran, who rose to stardom in Telugu cinema with movies like Shatamanam Bhavati and Premam, saw her career take off again with the success of the ethereal adventure Karthikeya 2. Talking to a media portal recently after the good response, she said, “I’m happy to hear that Mugdha in Karthikeya 2 is popular with the fans. I have renewed energy as a result of the movie’s popularity, and it makes me very happy when viewers express their enjoyment. The narration Chandoo (Mondeti) provided truly appealed to me, and it persuaded me to say yes right away. No matter how large or small the film, I always put the story first.”

She has several films, including the direct-to-OTT release Butterfly, Mareechika, directed by Satish Kasetty, and 18 Pages with Nikhil, lined up.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here