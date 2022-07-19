Karthikeya 2 Team Gets Invitation From ISKCON, to Unveil Trailer in Vrindavan

The makers of the Telugu film Karthikeya 2, which stars Nikhil Siddhartha in the lead role, have said that they will unveil the trailer and release date in the holy city of Vrindavan. Actor Nikhil Siddhartha announced on Instagram that the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has invited the unit to come and visit their facilities in a video clip.

“After learning about the premise of our movie, ISKCON extended an invitation to the Karthikeya 2 team to visit their Vrindavan headquarters. Additionally, they allowed us to show off our teaser there. All of our movie’s language teasers will therefore be made available from there on Tuesday. The new release date for our movie will also be revealed from there. In response to this offer, our team will visit ISKCON in Vrindavan. Thank you so much ISKCON for this chance,” said Nikhil.

Additionally, he shared the invitation that ISKCON Vice President Radharam Dason sent. It read, “The International Society of Krishna Consciousness warmly invites the Karthikeya movie makers to our premise in the holy city of Vrindavan for interaction with all of us devotees, about their inspiration behind the story which talks about the life and glory of Sri Krishna.

“As devotees, we are eager to hear about our essence of Sri Krishna from your perspective and look forward to your visit with all our hearts.”

The initial release date of the Chandoo Mondeti-directed film was July 22. The film’s release was delayed, though, and the cast has stated that they will now reveal a new date. Karthikeya 2 is a direct sequel to the 2014 Karthikeya.

