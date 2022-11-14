Karthi's Facebook Page Hacked, Actor Seeks Help to Restore it

Tamil actor Karthi, who is currently basking in the success of his back-to-back releases Ponniyin Selvan 1 and Sardar, has revealed that his Facebook page has been hacked. The actor shared the update in a tweet, which read: “Hello guys, my Facebook page has been hacked. We are trying to restore it with the Fb team.” As reported by India Today, the hackers hosted a live session on Karthi’s Facebook page and showcased a screengrab of a desktop. The Sardar actor is in touch with the technical team of Facebook to retrieve his account.

Karthi’s fans commented on his Twitter update. A user wrote, “What? Sardar’s account has been hacked!”. Another social media user commented, “The plight Sardar has to face.”

Hello guys, my Facebook page has been hacked. We are trying to restore it with Fb team. — Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) November 14, 2022



Karthi is still celebrating Sardar and Ponniyin Selvan 1’s box office triumphs. The former made about 480 crore and is still showing in theatres, whilst Sardar made about 75 crore and finished its 25th day of release over the weekend.

PS Mithran, known for films like Irumbu Thirai and Hero, worked with Karthi for the first time on Sardar. Karthi plays the dual character of a spy and a police officer, appearing as both a father and a son, in this spy thriller.

Following Sardar’s commercial success, the film’s creators revealed that a sequel would be released in a few years. The hugely successful action film Kaithi’s sequel will also hit theatres next year. Karthi recently said this during a promotional event.

In Kaithi, the actor portrayed a prisoner on parole, who was to meet his daughter for the first time. However, his plans are interrupted as he is compelled to team up with the officer and fight the drug lords, who are pursuing a shipment of cocaine that the officers are holding when they cross paths. The entire plot takes place for four hours on a single night.

