Karthi’s Kaithi 2 to go on Floors Soon

Actor Karthi’s much-awaited project, Kaithi 2, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, will go on floors soon. Karthi 2 is the sequel of Kaithi, which is currently streaming on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The film was released in 2019 and was well received by the audience and critics. Kaithi was one of the biggest Tamil blockbusters of the year.

Bankrolled by RS Prabhu’s Dream Warrior Pictures, the film hit the theatres around Diwali and is considered to be one of the best movies in Karthi’s career. The story of the sequel is expected to be based on Karthi’s character Dilli and Harish Uthaman’s character Adaikalam. The action thriller shows a tiff between Dilli and Adaikalam. The first part did not have any female lead or songs in the film.

Besides Karthi, Kaithi also stars Narain, Arjun Das, George Maryan and Hareesh Peradi in the important roles. All actors stood out for their impressive performances in the movie.

Meanwhile, Kaithi recently hit the headlines with the news of its release in the Japanese language. Simultaneously, it was also announced that the film’s Hindi remake will be made and Ajay Devgn will play the lead role. However, an official announcement on the same is yet to be made.

The music of the film Kaithi has been composed by Sam CS and action choreography was handled by Anbariv. The cinematography and music were highly appreciated by the audience.

The makers of the film had earlier announced plans to make a sequel but then the film’s director Lokesh moved on to make Master starring Vijay Sethupathi. Lokesh is now busy in the shoot of Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram. Vikram is expected to release around March-April in 2022.

Now, after the release of Vikram, Lokesh is expected to begin the shooting for Kaithi 2.

