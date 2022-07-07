Karthi's Look As Vanthiyathevan From Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Unveiled; Check Here

The first look poster of Karthi as Vanthiyathevan from the much-awaited magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 was released on July 5. Lyca Productions, who is bankrolling the project along with Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, shared the first look via its Twitter handle and described Karthi’s character as, “The Prince without a kingdom, the spy, the swashbuckling adventurer…here comes Vanthiyathevan! #PS1 @madrastalkies #ManiRatnam”

The poster features the actor in an ancient king-like costume as he poses royally sitting on a horse with a charming smile. If you are unversed, Vanthiyathevan was a spy of Chola king Aditya Karikalan and his family.



Before this, on Monday, the makers had unveiled a new character poster of Chiyaan Vikram and introduced him as Aditya Karikala in the Chola Prince attire.

About the project

The Mani Ratnam directorial is based on the classic Tamil novel by the same name Ponniyin Selvan by Kalki. It will open in cinemas in two parts and the first part is all set to hit theatres on September 30 this year in five languages – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Set in the backdrop of the 10th century, the epic fantasy drama depicts the ongoing crises and dangers faced by the Chola Emperor’s throne and the battles between the army, enemies, and traitors.

Ponniyin Selvan is considered to be among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in Indian cinema. In addition to Karthi and Chiyaan Vikram, it features a host of top stars like Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Vikram Prabhu, Jayam Ravi, Lal, Jayaram, Parthiban, and Prakash Raj.

Ravi Varman is the face behind the cinematography of the forthcoming film. Sreekar Prasad is the editor and A.R. Rahman is the music director. National Award-winning art director Thotta Tharani is handling production design.