Karthi's Tamil Film Kaithi To Be Released In Russia Next Month

Karthi starrer Kaithi, which was released in 2019, will now hit the screens in Russia next month. The movie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, was produced under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. Kaithi featured Arjun Das, Narain, Deepthi and Ajay Devgn in important roles and it was a box office hit grossing Rs 236.81 crore.

The movie was chosen for official screening at the International Indian Film Festival in Toronto last year. The film has bagged three Norway Tamil Film Festival awards, two Ananda Vikatan awards, a South Indian International Movie award and four Zee Cine awards. Sequel of the movie, Kaithi 2, is currently under production.

The makers of the movie have now dubbed it in the Russian language for its release in Russia and are also promoting it across different platforms. Dream Warrior Pictures has also rolled out a trailer video of the film in the Russian language which is gaining significant popularity.

Advertisement

Kaithi’s story revolves around a recently released prisoner who is in a race against time to take poisoned cops to hospitals with criminals chasing him. In exchange, the man has been promised a meeting with his daughter.

Karthi played the role of Dill, the ex-convict, in the movie. Karthi made his debut as an actor in the Tamil film industry with the movie Paruthiveeran and has bagged three Filmfare Awards South, an Edison Award, a South Indian International Movie Award and a Tamil Nadu State Film Award.

Karthi also actively takes part in charity and inspires his fans to join him via his social welfare club, Makkal Nala Mandram. He served as a cause ambassador to raise awareness regarding Lysosomal Storage diseases in 2011. Karthi is also the treasurer of Nadigar Sangam, the South Indian Artistes’ Association.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.