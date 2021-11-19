Kartik Aaryan Addresses Dating Rumours on The Kapil Sharma Show by Singing This Shah Rukh Khan Song

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, along with his costars Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash will appear in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his film Dhamaka. A new promo of the show sees the Pyaar Ka Panchnama actor address his dating rumours that crop up right before the release of his films.

Kapil Sharma starts by saying that he has noticed a person is romantic when he isn’t in a romantic relationship but as soon as they start dating the thrill comes along. He continued, “For example, Kartik has done several romantic movies and suddenly, he’s starring in a thriller like Dhamaka. Do we assume that you are confirming your relationship or have you learned how to hide it well?”

The actor had an intriguing answer to the question. He neither confirmed nor denied but started singing a song from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Baazigar. He sang, “Chupana bhi nahi aata, batana bhi nahi aata.”

However, the comedian-host was in no mood to let things go so easily. He further questioned, “you have never fallen in love with your co-stars? Just for the sake of promotions, you create controversies. Is it true?" Previously, dating rumours of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik were doing the rounds when they were working on their film Love Aaj Kal 2.

Meanwhile, Dhamaka will release on Netflix on Friday, November 19. Kartik will be seen playing a news anchor whereas Mrunal plays his wife, a reporter. The movie is directed by Ram Madhvani and is a remake of South Korean thriller The Terror Live (2013).

