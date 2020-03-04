Kartik Aaryan Admitted to Hospital, Undergoes Surgery: Report

During the promotions of Love Aaj Kal, Kartik Aaryan while executing a stunt on a dance reality show suffered a minor injury in his right hand. Even after the incident, the actor continued to attend events to promote his film. Post the promotions, he went ahead to shoot his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Now it is being reported that the actor, on Wednesday underwent surgery for the same.

Pinkvilla reports that Kartik was admitted in a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday and underwent the surgery on Wednesday early morning. The reports added that soon after the surgery the actor immediately went ahead to fulfill his work commitments.

"Kartik is yet again collaborating with an award show this year and the date of the press conference for the actor coincides with his surgery date. Now he didn’t want to delay the event or postpone it, as it would disrupt the entire event and also his other commitments and hence he decided to be admitted to the Hinduja hospital late last night. Today early morning he got done with his surgery and in the afternoon he will go to attend the conference from the hospital itself," the report quoted a source as saying.

Kartik indeed has a packed up schedule with a number of films in his kitty. Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor has Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and a 3D action thriller with Om Raut.

