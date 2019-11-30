Take the pledge to vote

Kartik Aaryan Agrees to Teach Deepika Padukone the Dheeme Dheeme Step

Earlier in the year, there was a lot of speculation around Deepika Padukone collaborating with Kartik Aaryan for a film. Seems like fans can see a dance collaboration soon as Dheeme Dheeme challenge on social media.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 30, 2019, 11:25 AM IST
Kartik Aaryan Agrees to Teach Deepika Padukone the Dheeme Dheeme Step
Image: Kartik Aaryan, Deepika Padukone/Instagram

The Dheeme Dheeme Challenge has taken the internet by storm ever since the launch of the song from the upcoming Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Recently, Deepika Padukone showed her interest to participate in the Dheeme Dheeme challenge and asked Aaryan to teach her the signature or the hook step from the song. The challenge was started by Aaryan.

Deepika took to her Instagram story and tagged Aaryan and wrote, "@Kartikaaryan will you please teach me the Dheeme Dheem step!? I want to take part in the #dheemedheemechallenge !!!"

Deepika Insta

Within a couple of hours, Aaryan took to his Instagram story and assured Deepika that he would surely teach her the step from the song. He wrote, "Ji zarur, Aap jaldi pick kar leng. Bataiye kab @deepikapadukone (sure, you will be quick in picking the steps. Tell me when do you want me to teach you the steps?)

kartik insta

Aaryan has been sharing the posts of people participating in the Dheeme Dheeme challenge on his Instagram. The actor is busy promoting his movie Pati Patni Aur Who, which will release on Friday, December 6 and will also star Ayushmann Khurrana's brother Aparshakti Khurana among others.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the upcoming Pati Patni Aur Woh is the remake of the 1978 film of same title that starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead.

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, in which she will play the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She will also be seen in Kabir Khan's '83, in which the actress will essay the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia. Ranveer Singh will play Kapil Dev in '83.

