Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt Will Not Pair Up For Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai

Kartik Aaryan is definitely one of the busiest actors of his generation. With multiple projects in hand, mostly sequels, the Luka Chuppi actor is almost everywhere. A set of reports surfaced a couple of days ago, after Aaryan was spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office multiple times, that he was going to be cast opposite Alia Bhatt for Sanjay Lela Bhansali's Gangubai. However, a source has told Pinkvilla that there is no truth to these rumours.

After shelving Inshallah with Salman Khan, it was rumoured that director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was doing a completely different film called Gangubai, which had Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aaryan in lead. Now, according to the entertainment site, the source quoted, "These reports are baseless. Kartik Aaryan has not been approached to star opposite Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai.”

This definitely solves the mystery of Kartik Aaryan visiting the SLB office. However, the question still remains if Alia Bhatt will be getting the chance to work with the director, as it has been reported that the actress had said no to many big projects to work in Inshallah.

On the work front, Kartik is busy with many films. He recently wrapped the Love Aaj Kal sequel by Imtiaz Ali opposite rumoured girlfriend Sara Ali Khan. The actor keeps making headlines because of his rumoured relationship with Khan. Not only were they spotted together on multiple occasions, but he also flew to Bangkok to spend time with Sara on her birthday.

The actor is also shooting for Mudassar Aziz's Pati, Patni Aur Woh remake with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. On top of this, he will also be appearing in Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. These films are slated to release in 2020.

