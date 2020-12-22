Kartik Aaryan All Set for Dhamaka; Producer Says Kriti Sanon Left Film Without 'Worthy Explanation'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recently shared his first look from the upcoming movie Dhamaka. The actor plays a journalist named Arjun Pathak in this film.

If a report in ETimes is to be believed, the role was initially offered to Kriti Sanon when the movie was supposed to be directed and produced by Rahul Dholakia and Azure, respectively. However, Gaurav Bose, senior producer of Azure said that the project could not materialise as Kriti walked out of the film. "Kriti just quit without giving a worthy explanation, I mean, she did not give us a convincing reason," he said.

Speaking about Ram Madhvani directing Dhamaka, Gaurav said that after Kriti walked out from the film, Rahul got busy with other projects. The production house then got into talks with Ram and sold him the rights to the film.

The production house RSVP movies is currently producing the film along with Ram and stars Kartik in the lead role, which would have been played by Kriti had she accepted the unnamed film then.

Kriti and Kartik have worked together in the 2019 film Luka Chuppi.

As per the report, Dhamaka is a remake of South Korean film, The Terror Live. The movie released in 2013 was about a news presenter who was rigged with a bomb. Kartik has already released his first look from the film on his Instagram handle on December 21, where we can see him wearing a blazer which has the tag ‘TRTV’ and his shirt has bloodstains.

On his birthday a month ago, Kartik had shared a motion poster of the film where his character can be seen looking at a burning bridge.

He last appeared in the 2020 film Love Aaj Kal 2 with Sara Ali Khan. Apart from Dhamaka, the actor will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2 next year.