Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday Are Having Late Night Blues on Pati Patni Aur Woh Sets

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are currently in Lucknow, shooting for the upcoming film Pati, Pati Aur Woh, which also features Bhumi Pednekar alongside them. The three seemingly form a fun trio but Ananya and Kartik are apparently having a tough time filming the Mudassar Aziz directorial.

The remake of the 1978 original, Pati Patni Aur Woh will have Kartik play the husband, a role which was formerly essayed by Sanjeev Kumar. Bhumi, meanwhile, will play Vidya Sinha’s character of his wife. The film also stars Ananya as the other woman, which was originally played by Ranjeeta.

While shooting in the night recently, Ananya and Kartik found themselves craving sleep. The two took to their respective Insta stories and posted several pictures from the location while accompanying it with tags like "send coffee please," "night shoot," "sleepy". They also attached several emojis to press upon their restlessness in the night.

While Kartik's look from the film was teased earlier by the actor himself and was shared online, Ananya revealed her look from Pati, Patni Aur Woh in the images she shared on Tuesday. She can be seen wearing a pink suit, carrying thick eyebrows, with neutral shade lips, and completed the look with silver stone bindi and gold hoops. The earrings are reminiscent of a slightly older generation.

It will be the first time that the three actors will be seen together on screen. Bhumi, in an earlier interview had said, “If there is curiosity about how our pairing will look on screen, I think it’s a great thing. I hope we will deliver to the expectations that people have and do justice to our pairing and roles."

