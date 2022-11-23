Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday Have No Bad Blood, Exes Huddle Up For Happy Pic At Shehzada's B'Day Bash

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are not letting their romantic past come their way. The actors, who worked on Pati Patni Aur Woh, reportedly dated for a bit. The news was confirmed by Karan Johar this year on his talk show Koffee With Karan 7. Despite the split, Kartik and Ananya seem to be on good terms. The actress not only wished Kartik on his birthday on Tuesday but also made her way to his birthday bash.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram Stories and shared an inside picture from the bash. In the picture, Ananya and Kartik huddled up with Manish and Vaani Kapoor for a happy selfie. Sharing the picture, Manish wrote, “With the handsome birthday boy @KartikAaryan and the gorgeous girls (Ananya and Vaani)."

Kartik’s birthday theme was all white. The guests were dressed in all kinds of white outfits. Ananya, for the bash, picked out a cute short white dress. The birthday boy himself wore a white tee with a pair of white pants. Earlier in the day, Taking to her Instagram Story section, the actress shared a photo with Kartik and wrote, “No secret that you are gonna have a blockbuster year. Happy birthday, Kartik."

Interestingly, when Ananya’s mother Bhavana Panday had come on Koffee With Karan Season 7, Karan Johar grilled her about the actress’ breakup with Kartik. However, Bhavana gave a rather vague answer to avoid the tricky situation.

During the rapid-fire segment, KJo asked, “Who do you think Ananya looks best with?” The options included Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. To this, Bhavana said, “I think she looks best with Kartik, acts best with Ishaan, dances best with Tiger…” But KJo called out Bhavana for being “politically correct". Finally, Bhavana agreed that Ananya looks best on-screen with Kartik Aaryan, to which KJo responded, “Then why did they break up? They should have kept it together if they looked so good.” “Never say never. You never know,” Bhavana replied.

