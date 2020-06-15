Kartik Aaryan And Ananya Panday Groove At A House Party In This Throwback Video

This throwback video of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday dancing at a house party will surely make you miss one

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan and actress Ananya Panday share a great camaraderie. Now, a rare footage of the two grooving together at a house party has surfaced on social media.

In the video, Kartik and Ananya are casually dancing while munching. Both of them are dressed in casuals. Ananya can be seen wearing a pair of white shorts that she has teamed up with a noodle strap top of the same colour. Kartik, on the other hand, is donning an all-black look.

During the course of the video, one can also hear Kartik say, “C’mon, C’mon! Give that HipHop feeling”.

The duo were last seen together in Pati Patni Aur Woh. The romantic comedy film was written and directed by Mudassar Aziz. This movie is a remake of the 1978 film of the same name. Apart from Kartik and Ananya, Bhumi Pednekar was seen in the lead role.

Karthik will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kiara Advani. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee. He also has Dostana 2 in his kitty. On the other hand, Ananya will be seen opposite Ishaan Khattar in Khaali Peeli. She is also a part of Puri Jagannath’s pan-India directorial venture featuring Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda.

Follow @News18Movies for more