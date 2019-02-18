LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Kartik Aaryan and Disha Patani Team Up for Anees Bazmee's Romantic Comedy

Producer Bhushan Kumar and director Anees Bazmee have come together for a romantic comedy starring Disha Patani and Kartik Aaryan.

News18.com

Updated:February 18, 2019, 2:19 PM IST
Kartik Aaryan and Disha Patani Team Up for Anees Bazmee's Romantic Comedy
Producer Bhushan Kumar and director Anees Bazmee have come together for a romantic comedy starring Disha Patani and Kartik Aaryan.
Producer Bhushan Kumar and director Anees Bazmee have come together for a romantic comedy, which has yet to be titled. Starring Disha Patani and Kartik Aaryan, the film will go on floors mid of this year and will be shot in Mumbai and abroad as well.

"This one is a classic Anees Bazmee style rib-tickler rom-com which will have everyone in splits. I like the way Kartik slips into his characters effortlessly. Disha’s work I have seen in 'Bharat' which we are producing, she is a good performer. It’s always interesting to present a fresh pairing on screen,” said Bhushan Kumar in a statement.

Anees Bazmee added, "My journey with family-centric comedies has been a blast and now I’m looking forward to this one.”

Patani, who will play a girl-next-door in the movie, said, "The characters are college students and there can be no better co-star than Kartik who is a pro at comedies."

The film will also mark the third collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and producer Bhushan Kumar. They have previously given hit Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and recently announced a remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh.

“I’m sure it will be a crazy, fun ride, Anees Bazmee style," Aaryan concluded.

