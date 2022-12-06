Kartik Aaryan and Hrithik Roshan's Cousin Pashmina Break Up? Here's What We Know

Kartik Aaryan and Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan have broken up if a new report is to be believed. For the unversed, it was rumoured that Kartik and Pashmina were dating. However, the Freddy star issued a statement clarifying that he was not dating her. However, a new report has now claimed that they are not together anymore.

A source close to the stars told IndiaToday.in that they were spending time for five to six months and even dated but they have ended the relationship now. “Kartik and Pashmina spent a lot of time together for the last 5-6 months. They dated for a while after hitting it off. However, things did not seem to work out between the two and hence, they have already broken up,” the source claimed.

Last month, Kartik and Pashmina made headlines together when rumours did the rounds about their relationship. However, a source close to the Shehzada star said, “There is no truth to these link-up stories. Kartik has been jumping from one film to another. The year has been super hectic for him with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 release earlier this year and Freddy now plus shooting for Shehzada and Satya Prem Ki Katha. He is at the top of his game is absolutely focused on his work. There is no time to invest in a relationship."

Pashmina is all set to make her acting debut in Bollywood with film producer Ramesh Taurani’s upcoming sequel to his 2003 coming-of-age romantic comedy Ishq Vishk, titled Ishq Vishk Rebound. The movie will star Pashmina, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor Jibraan Khan, Rohit Saraf and Naila Grewal. The original movie featured Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasury.

Meanwhile, Kartik was last seen in Freddy. He will soon be seen in Shehzada and has films like Satyaprem Ki Katha and rumoured Hera Pheri 3 film.

